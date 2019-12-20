An inside look at how Church finances finance humanitarian efforts, temples, worship, missionaries and education

Loading...

In collecting tithes and donations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints uses the contributions of members in many ways: helping the poor and needy, building temples, offering free genealogical resources, providing places of worship and gathering, supporting their missions and missionaries, and investing in education and learning institutions.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints uses sacred tithes and donations from its members in global efforts to love God and neighbor," says an article in the press room published on Friday, December 20.

Titled "How the Church of Jesus Christ uses tithes and donations," the article in the newsroom is published for a week in which the media has been publishing about the Church and its finances.

"In light of the recent media stories that have misrepresented the Church's approach, we provide the following summary," said the article, highlighting five areas of emphasis.

The Church is committed to helping the poor and needy.

The Church builds temples and connects families through genealogical work.

The Church provides worship and meeting space for its members.

The Church supports a global missionary program.

The Church invests in education.

The piece also includes video clips of a 2018 interview in the press room held last year with the Presiding Bishopric, which under the direction of the First Presidency manages the temporary affairs of the Church.

THE POOR AND NEEDED

Latter-day Saints, the Church's global program, works with local charitable organizations around the world, such as the Red Cross, in emergencies, natural disasters and other needs. Efforts to provide assistance and relief primarily benefit those who are not of the faith of the Latter-day Saints.

Bullets wrapped in plastic blankets are loaded onto conveyor belts on the runway at Salt Lake International Airport. About 8,000 blankets were included in the recent humanitarian shipment.

President Russell M. Nelson spoke at the October 2019 general conference about the Charities of the Saints of the Last Saints and the humanitarian efforts of the Church, which is a small part of what the Church spends to help those in need.

The most recent annual report of the Church showed more than $ 2.2 billion in aid given in 197 countries since the humanitarian arm of the Church was created in 1985.

In addition, men, women, children and families receive assistance in food, housing and other temporary needs from the leaders of the more than 30,000 Church congregations through their social assistance program. That provides billions of dollars more of assistance beyond humanitarian reach.

TEMPLES AND CONNECTION OF FAMILIES

The Church helps connect families from generation to generation through the ordinance work done in the temples, with 217 of the sacred buildings throughout the world whether operational, under construction or announced.

The temple work done by the members is based on the support of FamilySearch, the Church's nonprofit family history organization, which offers free genealogical resources to anyone.

ADORATION AND MEETING SPACE

For its 16 million members worldwide, the Church funds its 30,500 congregations and thousands of meeting centers.

Members of the church in Ghana sing from a hymnal in a worship service.

In addition to being spaces for regular worship services and activities for Latter-day Saints, meeting centers also serve as places used for community education, family history research and emergency response.

A WORLD MISSIONARY PROGRAM

More than 65,000 full-time volunteers for the Church currently understand their worldwide missionary force in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Elders Jason Andersen and Chet Norman do their missionary work in Tonga on May 22, 2019.

Beyond the personal financial contributions of the missionaries at their service, the Church adds significant financial support to cover the costs of the missionaries and the 399 missions, including apartments, cars, mission offices and mission homes.

INVEST IN EDUCATION

With an eternal emphasis on secular learning as well as spiritual learning, the Church provides a broad educational investment, the article notes.

The Church sponsors several universities, Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, as well as BYU-Idaho and BYU-Hawaii, and a business school for a combined enrollment of 93,000 students.

A campus sign at the entrance of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

In addition, the PathwayConnect program offers higher education opportunities worldwide, including a university degree for those with limited resources to obtain them on their own.

In addition, the Seminary and Institute program offers daily religious instruction to some 400,000 high school students and 300,000 students annually.

The Press Room article cites several recent media observations about the Church and its operations and financial principles.

“The fact that the Church of Jesus Christ has been able to finance the operation of meeting centers, temples, educational institutions and missionary work, while accumulating reserves of resources for the difficult days that will eventually arrive, is a model that must be celebrated and emulated by governments and other institutions around the world, "writes an opinion editor.

The Church follows the same solid financial principles that it teaches its members. Avoid debts, live within your budget and prepare for the future, ”said the Newsroom article. "It is not surprising that the pages of the Wall Street Journal recently praised the solid economy of Utah, partly due to the predominant culture of the state [Latter-day Saint] that fosters old-fashioned virtues, such as saving, late gratification. and stable families. " "

Academician D. Michael Quinn, who published a 600-page story about Church finances in 2017, summed up his findings to a journalist as "a tremendously promoter of faith story," adding that if Latter-day Saints they could see "the bigger picture", "They would breathe a sigh of relief and see that the Church is not a business for profit."

And an opinion article from Deseret News offered: “Yes, the Church saves and invests its surplus pennies, but it also helps to greatly reduce the debt of university students, gives the poor regardless of their background and supports one of the greatest benefits Non-governmental programs in the country. The most important thing is that it does all this without enriching those at the top. ”

The press room article concludes: “The sacred funds donated by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are an expression of faith, devotion and obedience to the biblical law of tithing and a desire to build the Church of Christ through living the two great commandments of loving God and neighbor. "

On December 17, the First Presidency issued an initial statement on the care of tithes and offerings and the Church's responsibility for such.

“We take seriously the responsibility of taking care of tithes and donations received from members. The vast majority of these funds are used immediately to meet the needs of the growing Church, including more meeting centers, temples, education, humanitarian work and missionary efforts throughout the world. For many years, a part is methodically protected through intelligent financial management and the construction of a prudent reserve for the future. This is a solid doctrinal and financial principle taught by the Savior in the parable of the talents and lived by the Church and its members. All Church funds exist for no other reason than to support the divinely appointed mission of the Church.

“The claims that are currently circulating are based on a limited perspective and limited information. The Church complies with all applicable laws governing our donations, investments, taxes and reservations. We continue to appreciate the opportunity to work with officials to address any questions they may have. ”