An Eagles fan crashed Doug Pederson's presser to ask a question

Sunday was a party for Eagles fans who watched their team defeat the Dallas Cowboys, which essentially earned them NFC East. The cowboys had to miss the playoffs, while Philadelphia went into the off-season at the expense of one of the most hated rivals.

A 17: 9 win over the Cowboys can force big changes in Dallas, and there are many unanswered questions in a division that could see big changes in this offseason. A question that remained unanswered and largely unanswered came on Sunday when an apparently drunk fan overtook the head coach Doug Pederson's press conference after the game to ask a question about Eli Manning.

Reporters recording a video from Pederson's printer were alarmed when a question came from a casually dressed person sitting in the media. However, it was a bit too loud and Pederson noticed that something was wrong and did not answer immediately.

Pederson actually asked the man he was reporting to, and when he received no response, it seemed that someone working for the Eagles was asking the man to leave. Cameras have captured this, and it appears that the person who claims to be a reporter has been overlooked.

Trust can give you a lot of places around the world, including what appears to be NFL interview rooms. However, that doesn't mean you get an answer when you ask a question.