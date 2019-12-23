An American soldier is killed in Afghanistan; Taliban demand attack

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – A US soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said, without providing further details, while the Taliban claimed they were behind a road bombardment in the north of the province of Kunduz which killed the American soldier.

The latest death brings the number of deaths in the United States in Afghanistan this year to 20. There were also three non-combat deaths in 2019. More than 2,400 Americans died in this nearly 18-year conflict.

The article continues below …

The Taliban now control or control almost half of Afghanistan, but continue to carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and American forces, as well as government officials – even when they have peace talks with a American envoy charged with negotiating the end of what has become America's longest war. Dozens of Afghan civilians are also killed in crossfire or by road bombs posed by activists.

Monday's US military statement did not identify the American soldier or indicate where the soldier was killed in Afghanistan. He said that, in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of soldiers killed in action are kept secret for 24 hours until notification of the family is completed.

Last month, two U.S. soldiers were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for the accident, claiming that they had shot down the helicopter, leaving many dead. The U.S. military has rejected the Taliban's claim as false.

Shortly after Monday's US military statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the American soldier had been killed in the Chardara district of northern Kunduz province, where U.S. and Afghan forces were operating a joint raid. Mujahid said the insurgents had planted a roadside bomb that killed the soldier. He even tweeted an alleged identity photo of the killed American soldier, without saying how it was obtained.

The U.S. military did not want to immediately comment on the Taliban’s tweet or demand.

The Taliban are strongly present in Kunduz province and completely control several of the districts of the province. The provincial capital, the city of Kunduz, briefly fell to the Taliban in 2015, before the insurgents withdrew in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The city is a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as to Kabul, the country's capital, about 335 kilometers away.

The next year, 2016, the Taliban pushed back the city center, briefly raising their flag before being gradually turned back. In August of this year, they launched a new attempt to invade the city but were repulsed.

Washington peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been trying to reach a peace deal with the Taliban for more than a year. The United States wants the deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be used as a base by a terrorist group.

Earlier this month, Khalilzad met with Taliban officials in Qatar, where the insurgents have a political office, as talks between the two sides resumed after a three-month hiatus from President Donald Trump following 39; a particularly deadly wave of Taliban attacks, notably in Kabul. suicide bombing that killed an American soldier.

The Qatar meeting focused on getting a promise from the Taliban to reduce violence, with a permanent ceasefire as the end goal.

Khalilzad tries to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict, but the Taliban refuse to speak directly with the Kabul government.

At the same time, a bomb exploded Monday morning during the funeral of a village elder in eastern Laghman province, killing at least three civilians and wounding seven, according to Asadullah Dawlatzai, word of the governor of the province. He explained that the explosion took place in the Dawlat Shah district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the spokesperson blamed the Taliban.