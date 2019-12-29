Amy Iverson: How to set up your phone to reject automatic calls

Loading...

Our phones now provide us with an easy way to block unwanted calls. But we can also customize this function so that certain callers can always communicate, no matter what.

With the release of iOS 13, iPhone users have a better capacity than ever when it comes to manually selecting calls that are received. The government, service providers and phone manufacturers are working together to limit the amount of scams and telemarketing calls that reach your phone. And it's up to you to decide how many layers of resistance you want to put between you and those calls.

Last summer, my operator, AT&T, began notifying me through a caller ID when I called a telemarketer or an alleged spammer. I loved looking at my phone and immediately knowing that I shouldn't answer. But the new operating system for iPhones offers you the option of happy ignorance when an unknown caller tries to get in touch. If this function is activated, only the telephone numbers that appear in your contacts, mail and messages will appear. If the number is not found, the call is automatically sent to voicemail.

This caused a little debate between my husband and me. I am robotic when it comes to entering new friends and colleagues in my contact list. In the days of Rolodex, I was proud of how fat mine was. Especially as a journalist, the more contacts, the better, and today I am no different. I have thousands of people on my contact list, and it is very useful to find a source and know when I can let a call go to voicemail. If an unknown call appears on my phone, I rarely find the call I would like to answer anyway. So why not let it go directly to voicemail?

But my husband is a family doctor and receives calls throughout the day from patients, doctors, hospitals and specialists who are not on his contact list (nor would he want them to be). He is often on call and always answers his phone in case of emergency. He is also concerned that one of our children may need help and that someone else (not on our contact lists) can call him.

While I have no problem ignoring an incoming call from someone unknown, I am also very good at checking text messages and voice messages regularly. Then, it would only be a few minutes before knowing if someone (read: our children) needs help.

Both lines of thought work. Deciding whether to ignore people who call strangers is a personal choice, but one that we should all consider. To activate the call blocking function, go to Settings> Phone> Mute unknown calls.

If you activate it, incoming calls will continue to ring from any number you have recently called, even if it is not in your contacts.

Similar technology is available for those who use the Google Pixel 4 phone. Open the Phone application, tap More, then Settings> Spam and call screen. In Call screen, choose Screen automatically. Reject automatic calls. With Pixel 4 phones, you will receive a silent notification of "Detection of an unknown call", but your Google Assistant will answer for you and determine who is calling. If it is spam, your phone hangs up. If it is a legitimate call, your phone will ring and show you who is calling.

The second tip of this search is alone and always receives the calls you really want in the Do Not Disturb function.

Activate Do not disturb has been excellent for silencing notifications during a meeting or movie, since your phone will not ring, vibrate or even light up when someone tries to communicate with you. But users should customize it. You can select contacts that can always communicate with you, whether Do not disturb is activated or not. I use it at night, so I don't get notifications while I sleep, unless it's a call or a text message from one of my children.

For Android phones, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the Control Center. Press and hold the Do Not Disturb icon to open your settings and tap "Allow exceptions." Select "Calls from" to choose which contacts you will always receive and do the same for "Messages from." Another option you can enable is to receive notifications from callers repeatedly. If you receive a call from the same number in 15 minutes, you will be notified.

For iPhones, swipe up or down (depending on your phone) to the Control Center and press and hold the Do Not Disturb icon. In "Phone", you have three options to know who can communicate when Do Not Disturb is activated. You can allow Everyone, Nobody or Favorites.

Make these simple changes to make sure you never miss a desired call and never receive an unwanted one.