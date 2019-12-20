Amy Choate-Nielsen: big changes can throw identity for a loop

Loading...

Almost eight years ago, I closed my eyes and summoned an image of the grandmother I never met.

I saw her sunny, warm and comfortable kitchen while I sat on the floor, watching her feet dance from the oven to the sink, from this corner to the other, occupied with the kitchen, occupied with life.

Grandmother Fleeta of Amy Choate-Nielsen, when she first received her nurse's pin in 1936.

Family photo

I called her because I wanted to know how it was possible to have a husband, children, a job, homemade meals and handmade divinity like her, and still be fun, persevering and passionate above all else. How did she live with such vigor to challenge the convention of her time and graduate with a master's degree the same year my father graduated with his bachelor's degree? I wanted to know the identity of this woman who shared my DNA because I also wanted to know more about my own identity.

The truth is that eight years ago I was not completely sure. I had two young children, aged between 1 and 2.5 years, and for the first time since the days of my childhood, when I began to dream about the profession that one day I would follow, I felt that my feet began to walk on a different path. I was looking at the long mouth of the future and this new reality I was in, wondering if I could ever belong to where I started as a full-time reporter, but knowing from the moment my daughter entered this world, it would never be the same .

I felt that I was moving into the exit lane of the highway of what I had always known, of what I had come to call my identity – writer, reporter – to a destination I really did not know. That was when I felt inspired to look at my grandmother, and a part of me wondered how she would breathe when her oxygen source was gone.

This column arrived at a divinely inspired moment, just as I set my signal and headed for that exit ramp. It became the lifeline that connected me with my grandmother, Fleeta Choate, who died before I was born, and with writing, and most powerful, she connected me with you. When I told you stories about my grandmother, she brought my life more vividly. Writing this column allowed me to process my own experiences through a community lens. In times of pain, joy, bewilderment of parents or ancestral discovery, I knew that my words could reach someone, somewhere, and give voice to their unexpressed thoughts. I thought that, somewhere, someone could relate to the moment I failed at my 4-year-old's birthday party or the understanding that I had seen my son's face in my grandfather's photo or the lesson I learned When I forgot the family store and my children actually enjoyed sleeping under the stars.

By themselves, those stories were moments in my story, but shared with you in this column, as a connection from a stranger to another in this tapestry of life, they made sense. One of the lessons I learned from studying my grandmother's life is that connections with people are powerful, and connections with ancestors and relatives who have left before have the power to shape the lives of the living.

As I told Fleeta's story, that she was essentially orphaned in The Great Depression, she had multiple miscarriages and suffered the effects of experimental medicine against miscarriage that eventually caused her to die of cancer, but despite everything, she managed to be a force forever, I have wondered how much of her magnificent spirit resides in my DNA. However small that calculation is, I have had the feeling that the spirit of who she was is close to me anyway, and it has helped me at times when I don't know exactly what will come next.

this is one of those moments. When I received news that this column would no longer be published, I again felt that oxygen was leaving my body, as it happened almost eight years ago when I asked myself, without that lifeline, how would I breathe? This column has become a big part of me and the way I think, losing it feels like the human equivalent of being eliminated.

And yet, if I have learned something during these years, it is that the stories, identity and people are lasting. In the process of writing this column, I discovered stories from decades before my birth, like that of my great-grandmother who never did housework because she loved to write all day, or that of my great-grandfather who paid to keep all her siblings when their parents abandoned them, that still resonates with me. Each of those stories was a gift, and every column I wrote was a privilege.

As for the question of my identity, now that I can no longer say that I am a columnist for Deseret News, I have to go deeper There is an ancient teaching of yoga that warns one not to fall into the trap of "asmita", which is the mistake of aligning your identity with the external parts of you that are likely to change, from the state of work, the appearance , up to academic skill. . The real me, deep down, does not change. That's where identity resides.

As I progress in life, that's where my focus will be. Sometimes, my inner self can draw strength from the image I see in my mind of Fleeta running through that imaginary sunny, busy and happy kitchen.

Other times, I could open my eyes to see my own kitchen surrounding me. There may be dirty dishes on the counter, or dinner is still underway, but when I move from the sink to the stove, from this corner to the other, I notice that my youngest son is sitting in a sunny place on the floor, happy and happy, and suddenly I know what he sees.

My feet are dancing

Amy Choate-Nielsen has been a writer of Deseret News since 2004 and author of this bi-monthly column since February 2012.