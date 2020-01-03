American star Jenkins enjoys victory

Loading...

"We play a little more … it's always grainy. And the training style is different, waking up early to train is different. It's good, it's good ; is a different tempo.

"It's okay now because we have all day (except after training), which is really nice."

Not only has she developed, but her game has improved.

"I was actually talking to one of my former coaches about it. I defend a lot more by playing as a back wing in this formation (for Victory) and that has significantly improved my game. going up and down The terrain is difficult, but it is much easier to choose these moments to run, and when just owning them, it has really improved for me.

"I think what I was missing in the last season was just starting games and competitive training in those five months when we have nothing, so it's really huge for my personal development."

The 24-year-old, who played for the United States as a junior but not at the senior level, says Victory is ready to fight for a place in the finals in the remaining six games this season. They are currently sixth on the table (the first four make finals), having finished in the lead last season and lost in the semi-finals.

"(The improvement will come if we) keep building on our possession with the ball … and these really important moments of transition are when we are most dangerous, so we improve these and, especially with our attackers, we are still waiting for the best result from a scoring opportunity, "she said.

"We feel really confident after a Perth win and we collect all the little bits and improve every game, so especially to be able to play at home, it will be very good for us.

"If we continue our momentum, we will certainly have a place in it (finals)."

On loan to victory until the end of the W-League season, Jenkins says she would be happy to combine and support the NWSL and Australia every season in the future .

"As long as you stay aware of these things (rehabilitation), it is definitely sustainable," he said.

Anthony is a sports reporter for The Age.

