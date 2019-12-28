American astronaut sets record for a woman's longest space flight

Loading...

An American astronaut set a record on Saturday for the longest space flight performed by a woman, breaking the old 288-day mark with approximately two months remaining on her mission.

Christina Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. He broke the record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017.

Koch is expected to spend a total of 328 days, or almost 11 months, on board the space station before returning to Earth. The missions are typically six months, but NASA announced in April that it would extend its mission until February.

The US record UU. For the longest space flight it is 340 days established by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016. The world record is 15 months set in the 1990s by a Russian cosmonaut aboard the former Mir space station.

Koch's extended mission will help NASA know the effects of long space flights, data that NASA officials have said are necessary to support future deep-space exploration missions to the Moon and Mars.

Before breaking the resistance record for a woman in space, Koch set another milestone as part of the first all-female spacewalk team in October. It was Koch's fourth spacewalk.

He previously said he took many useful tips from Kelly's "Endurance" autobiography of 2017.