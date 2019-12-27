Amazon has these Sony wireless bassy headphones with discounts up to $ 100 off

Loading...

The new year is when we often think about resolutions. If you want to improve your focus or performance, headphones help minimize the crowds. With Amazon's deals on these Sony Extra Bass wireless headphones, you could tune into great sound, take your music on the road and save up to $ 100.

Sony WH-XB700 – $ 78 ($ 52 Off)

Bassheads will immediately feel at home with the WH-XB700 Extra Bass function from Sony that amplifies the bass. The great thing about it is that it manages to stay balanced through the midtones and treble without any compromise in vocal clarity. Some may feel completely at home with the Sony sound signature, but for those who want to make different adjustments, the Headphones Connect app allows you to switch through the equalizer and choose from preset sound stages for club, concert hall, arena and outdoor stage.

Save yourself the task of disentangling cables – the WH-XB700 can be directly and seamlessly paired with any Bluetooth 0r NFC device. Furthermore, you can remain unbound, playback, call and voice command controls with Alexa are easily accessible via the multi-function buttons on the left earcup along with the integrated microphone. Although you can listen wirelessly with the 30-hour battery life, it is nice to have the option to be wired with a standard 3.5 mm audio connection and cable when you are on the road or have no power. You can fully charge 100% via the USB-C port within four hours, but if you miss the time, 10 minutes of connection will result in 90 minutes of playback.

Apart from the great sound and the wireless possibilities, Sony has also devised a design that ensures portability and portability. The headband of the WH-XB700 is adjustable for a precise fit, while the earcups are tightly padded for maximum comfort. You will have no problems taking this headset with a frame that can rotate for easy storage. At just 6.9 grams, it's incredibly lightweight and light on the budget at just $ 78 instead of Amazon's usual $ 130.

Sony WH-XB900N – $ 148 ($ 100 off)

If you want absolutely nothing between you and your sound, you will be happy to know that Sony is in a class of its own when it comes to eliminating unwanted background noise. After all, it is the brand that brought us the best noise canceling cans on the market today, the WH-1000XM3. The WH-XB900N is a cheaper alternative, but with the Extra Bass function intact.

Like most Sony headphones, the WH-XB900N allows you to refine your listening experience through the Headphones Connect app. Only this time you can not only adjust the sound level on the equalizer, but also go through the noise reduction modes,

Bluetooth, NFC and in-ear controls are all there to deliver wireless freedom directly into your ears. The WH-XB900N boasts an intuitive touch screen that lets you change numbers, adjust volume, accept or reject calls, and activate Alexa or your phone's voice assistants by tapping and swiping. And when someone comes in to catch up for a while, you can easily place your hand over the right ear cup and the Quick Attention mode lowers the volume and pauses ANC without having to take your headphones off.

Portability, comfort and convenience are also features that you should not miss. This headset has a foldable frame for easy storage in the soft case, while a good fit is guaranteed with an adjustable headband and soft ear cups. With a battery life of 30 hours plus fast charging that gives you 60 minutes of playback within 10 minutes, you certainly have enough juice left over if you call it a day. And when it comes to push, you can opt for a wired connection with the included 3.5 mm audio cable.

Amazon usually sells for $ 248 and will be happy to ship the WH-XB900N from Sony at no extra cost for just $ 148.

