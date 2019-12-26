Amazon flies to help send the Nasdaq above 9000 for the first time

Loading...

"The path of least resistance is right now," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer of Abbot Downing in Minneapolis. "You have had a lot more clarity on certain things that have worried the market all year."

Amazon shares jumped 4.4% after a Mastercard report showed that U.S. shoppers spent more online during the holiday shopping season than in 2018, with online sales reaching record levels.

"The important part is that online sales have been much stronger than expected. Bricks and mortar have been less than expected, so online sales, and mainly Amazon, have saved the situation," said John Conlon , director, equity strategy at People & # 39; s. United Councilors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.94 points, or 0.37%, to 28,621.39, the S&P 500 gained 16.53 points, or 0.51%, to 3,239.91, and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.51 points, or 0.78%, to 9,022.39.

Consumer discretionary was the biggest winner among the S&P 500 sectors, spurred by Amazon. Health was the only area in the red.

A 0.9% drop in the shares of Boeing, which had to deal with the fallout from the immobilization of its 737 MAX aircraft, weighed particularly heavily on the Dow.

The S&P 500 benchmark is heading towards its biggest annual gain since 2013, at around 29%. Credit: AP

Lower Federal Reserve interest rates, along with better-than-expected economic and corporate earnings data, helped boost inventories this year with optimistic trade relations.

A Labor Department report released on Thursday found that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign of continued strength in the labor market.

About 4.5 billion shares have changed hands on the US stock exchanges, well below the daily average of 6.8 billion in the past 20 sessions.

Trade volumes are expected to remain low during the shortened holiday week.

Growing issues outnumbered those on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.87 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.22 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new highs over 52 weeks and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 120 new highs and 27 new lows.

Reuters