SCRATCH? IS THAT WHY YOU DID THE PREDICTION OF "SANTA"? HAYLEY: I JUST LIKE TO BE CREATIVE. [LAUGHS] BE: THERE ARE NO DOUBTS, DELIVERY DRIVERS HAVE IT HARD THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. BUT AN AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER IN CANTERBURY IS SAVING A SONG IN HIS HEART THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. >> ♪ I FIND YOU ANOTHER PACKAGE I FIND YOU ANOTHER PACKAGE AND I WILL LEAVE IT NOW ♪♪ I HAVE A GOOD CHRISTMAS. [LAUGHTER] SEAN: WOW. I LIKE THAT. DOES THAT FOR EVERY HOME? It will be a long day, but it sounds good. THANK YOU VERY MUCH

Amazon delivery driver singing caught in the bell chamber that spreads Christmas joy

Updated: 8:21 AM EST December 23, 2019

Being a delivery driver during the holidays is hard work. An Amazon driver in New Hampshire decided to spread some festive joy by bringing customers a song with his package: "I brought you another package, I brought you another package, I brought you another package, and I will leave it well here," sings the conductor before ending with "Merry Christmas". The little song was captured in a bell chamber. Watch the video to see the cheerful singer in action.

