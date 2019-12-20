Amanda Seales will join & # 39; The Real & # 39; as fifth permanent co-host: report

Loading...

Many guest hosts have adorned the sofa of the daytime talk show "The Real", but it seems that one stood out among the rest.

According to reports, actress Amanda Seales has been chosen to join presenters Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton as the fifth permanent presenter of the Emmy-winning program, starting in 2020.

"She was a co-host on the show for a while and they loved her," says a TJB source. "She really connected with the audience!"

The show began in 2014 with Tamar Braxton occupying the fifth seat. The artist's contract "Love & War" was not renewed for Season 3, and Braxton and Love continued to dispute the singer's departure as recently as this fall.

According to reports, program producers are excited to bring Seales to diversify the views expressed in the program, and the source added: "Everyone is really excited about their arrival!"

PageSix has contacted "The Real" to comment.

