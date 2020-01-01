Alouettes release RB William Stanback to seize NFL opportunities

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes released ball carrier William Stanback to seize opportunities in the NFL.

Stanback worked for the Oakland Raiders, the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December.

#BFL all-star RB Stan Stan decides between competing contract offers from #NFL teams https://t.co/HD3RpNTwch #Montreal #AlsMTL #MontreALS #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/1YPfb65KRD

– Justin Dunk (@ JDunk12) January 1, 2020

Stanback rushed for 1,048 yards – the third highest number in the CFL – and five touchdowns on 6.2 yards per run with 33 catches for 329 yards in 14 games in the 2019 season. He was named CFL star for his efforts. As a rookie three-hit hitter, Stanback rushed 81 times for 539 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and caught 25 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 233-pound physical back played for the University of Central Florida, rushing 306 times for 1,151 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 27 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns in three years with the Knights. Stanback was transferred to Virginia Union University for his senior season where he rushed for 1,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After being short-listed in the 2017 NFL draft, Green Bay signed Stanback with an unwritten free agent contract, but was released near the end of training camp. The Hempstead, New York native used the CFL as a springboard for another contract with the NFL.