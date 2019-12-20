Alouettes hire Marcel Bellefeuille as offensive line coach

Loading...

Screen capture courtesy of BCLions.com

The Montreal Alouettes hired Marcel Bellefeuille as the offensive line coach.

Most recently, Bellefeuille was a scout for the Edmonton Eskimos. He has 16 years of experience as a coach in the CFL. In 2018, he was the offensive coordinator of Queen's University Gaels.

Bellefeuille returns to the Alouettes after having previously coached runners and receivers, before being named offensive coordinator for the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

The 53-year-old athlete was the head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2008 to 2011, the Ticats had 27-35 with him at the helm. Bellefeuille has since been part of two CFL teams, serving as an offensive coordinator in Winnipeg (2013-2015) and receiver coach in British Columbia. (2016-2017).

The native of Ottawa, Ontario began his CFL coaching career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2001 before being named offensive team coordinator from 2003 to 2005 The bilingual coach began his coaching career with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and led them to a Vanier Cup Title in 2000.

The Als also brought back Bob Slowik (defensive coordinator), Todd Howard (defensive line coach) and Robert Gordon (wide receiver coach). The three have signed new agreements and will return in 2020.