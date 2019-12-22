Almost all Atlantic salmon escape before Christ. Fish farm pen after fire damage

Loading...

The company confirms that thousands of Atlantic salmon that have been bred have fled the area on a fish farm on Vancouver Island and found their way into the water after a fire.

About 21,000 fish were in the bay at Robertson Island Farm near Port Hardy when the fire broke out overnight between Thursday and Friday, Mowi Canada West said in a statement.

The company announced late Saturday that "most" of these salmon escaped the circular pin that is in the waters of Queen Charlotte Strait along with several others.

"The fish remaining in the barn have been secured and are being removed," the statement said.

The cause of the fire was not determined. Mowi said the pen will be dragged for an examination after the remaining fish have been removed.

Mowi said the 21,000 fish left in the bay at the time of the post-harvest fire last week.

According to the company, the company has "informed the federal regulatory authorities and the region's First Nations about this development".

Global News has asked the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans and the nearby Namgis First Nation to comment.

Tavish Campbell, a freelance videographer who took pictures of the pen from a helicopter on Saturday, said the damage was significant.

"A pen was half sunk and just a wash, and a line of birds crowded around feeding on something, probably an escaped salmon," he said.

Campbell said environmentalists and local First Nations are concerned about the injury because Atlantic salmon are non-native species that have now entered Pacific waters.

"It's pretty disgusting," he said. “The risk of transmission of pathogens is very high because we know that these farmed salmon contain many viruses and pathogens that are not native to the Pacific waters.

"They are now mixing with our wild salmon and moving to spawning areas. I hope the company will make efforts to catch these fish."

The company has made no statement as to what efforts could be made to catch the salmon again.

Open-net fish farms have come under fire in the past due to network breaks.

In August 2017, pens from Canadian company Cooke Aquaculture Pacific – the largest Atlantic salmon farmer in the United States – collapsed in the waters off northwest Washington.

Up to 263,000 invasive Atlantic salmon fled to the Puget Sound, worried about the impact on Pacific salmon stocks.

The incident inspired the state of Washington to introduce laws that would end marine alien fish farming by 2022.

Groups like the Pacific Salmon Foundation have the B.C. and federal governments to do the same in Canada.

In v. The concerns about the decline in Pacific salmon after the landslide on the Fraser River near Kamloops have already peaked, which scientists say could lead to several salmon runs becoming extinct by 2020.

– With files from Associated Press

