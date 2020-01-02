All new albums will be released this month in January 2020

Loading...

It's a big task to keep track of all the new albums that appear in a given month. However, we're ready: Below is a comprehensive list of the most important publications to look forward to in January. If you don't want to miss anything, reading on may be a good idea.

Friday January 24th

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline (ANTI-)

Avi Kaplan – I come with the EP (Cinch)

Bart Budwig – Another Brand on the Artificial Turf (Fluff And Gravy Records)

Black Lips – Singing in a Falling World (Fire Records)

Bones UK – Unplugged EP (Sumerian Records)

Benjamin Break – Aurora (Hollywood Records)

Caspian – On circles (Triple Crown Records)

Colony House – Let What Is Lost (Roon Records)

Ethan Gruska – En Grande (father)

Glass Beach – The first Glass Beach album (self released)

The Haden Triplets – The Family Songbook (Trimeter Records)

Higher performance – 27 miles under water (Roadrunner Records)

The Lil Smokies – Tornillo (Darkroom / Geffen Records)

Molina – Vanilla Shell EP (Tambourhinoceros Records)

Mono Inc. – The Book of Fire (SPV / NoCut)

Nicolas Godin – concrete and glass (because music)

October Drift – Forever Whatever (physical education records)

Okay Kaya – See how this liquid pours (Jagjaguwar)

Tierhandlung Boys – Hotspot (Kobalt Label Services)

The Pistachio Child – Sweet Remedies (Violette Records)

Revolution Saints – Rise (Frontiers Music Srl.)

Tate McRae – All the things I've never said EP (RCA)

Temperance – Viridian (Napalm Records)

Thyla – All at once EP (REX Records)

Twin Atlantic – Power (Red Bull Records)

Vance Gilbert – Good Good Man (Glide In Audio)

Wire – Mind Hive (Pink Flag)

Wolf Parade – Thin Mind (Sub Pop)

The Wood Brothers – Kingdom in My Head (Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers)

Friday January 31st

Alex Ebert – I Vs. I (Community Music / AWAL)

Blossoms – foolish love rooms (virgin)

Charli Adams – Good at Being You EP (Color Study)

Dan Deacon – Mystic Familiar (Domino)

Destroyer – Have Me Met (merge records)

Drive-By-Trucker – The Unraveling (ATO Records)

Dune Rats – Hurry up and wait (Ratbag / BMG)

Dustbowl Revival – Is it you? Is it me? (Medium expectations)

Frances Quinlan – Likewise (Saddle Creek Records)

Isobel Campbell – This is No Other (Cooking Vinyl)

Kirra – Redefine (Eclipse Records)

Krewella – Zer0 (Mixed Kids Records)

Laurent Bourque – Blue Hour (Moorworks)

Louis Tomlinson – Walls (Syco)

Lorna Shore – Immortal (Century Media Records)

Malone Sibun – Come Together (Redline Music)

Meghan Trainor – Treat Me (Epic)

Poliça – If we stay alive (Memphis Industries)

The rifle – honeyden (burger records)

Ross Goldstein – Timoka (bird watcher records)

Russ – Shake The Snow Globe (Colombia)

Serenity – The Last Knight (Napalm Records)

Son Little – Aloha (ANTI-)

Spencer Brown – Stream of Consciousness (Anjunabeats)

Squarepusher – be a hello (warp)

Squirrel Flower – I was born swimming (full time hobby)

Theory of a Dead – Say Nothing (Roadrunner Records)

Torres – Silver Tongue (Merge Records)

Walter Martin – The World at Night (Family Jukebox LLC)

Wooden belly – man on the radio (chapped lips)

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

