Alexa Smart Displays: Facebook Portal vs Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen)

If you are looking for a smart display that is large and has many great features, the Facebook portal and Amazon Echo Show are both great choices. They both use Alexa, have wide 10-inch screens and offer great sound. These agreements can make it difficult to choose. So we compared the Facebook portal and the Echo Show to find out which one is the better buy.

Design

These two smart screens cannot look different. The portal looks like a photo frame, which is great when you use it to display photos. The Echo Show is more like a tablet with a large speaker at the back. Neither is particularly attractive, so this is a shot.

Winner: Tie

Sound

When it comes to listening to your favorite songs, you probably won't be disappointed in one of these screens. They both offer a rich bass and clear sound that is carried throughout a room. With the Echo Show, however, music does not sound tense or warped at higher volumes such as with Portal. This is probably due to the Show's more extensive speaker system with a passive bass radiator, dual 10W 2-inch neodymium driver & Dolby processing. So if you want to place your smart display in a larger room, or simply want to turn up your music a little, Show is the better option.

Winner: Show

displays

In general we really like both screens on these smart screens. They are large, crystal clear and display lifelike colors. The Echo has a 10.1-inch HD screen with a resolution of 1,280 x 800, while the Portal has a 10.2-inch screen with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 HD. The Portal is therefore slightly larger, but really wins with its adaptive display technology. The screen adjusts to the light in your room so that everything on the display looks more realistic. The screen is so good that you even have the feeling that you are looking at a professionally printed photo in a photo frame.

Winner: Portal

Camera

John Velasco / Digital Trends

A good camera is important if you are going to make video calls with family and friends. You want them to see you clearly. The Echo has a 5MP camera, which is not terrible, but it is nothing compared to what the Portal packs. The Portal camera has more than twice the megapixels, no less than 13 MP. Plus, it has AR capabilities that let you add fun filters to your face when you video chat and you can even tell stories on the screen that include your face and animations.

Winner: Portal

Video calls

Although Portal so far seems to be at the top, every smart display will probably have video conversations that will somehow make you swing. With Echo Show you can call anyone who has Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot or Echo Show. Portal, on the other hand, allows you to connect only with people you are connected to via Facebook and WhatsApp. So if you are not a large Facebook or WhatsApp user, this can be a major breakthrough for you. Even if you are a die-hard Facebook addict, your favorite people might not be.

Rich Shibley / digital trends

For example, my mother hates Facebook for moral reasons and refuses to use everything they offer, so I can't contact her through the portal. However, she does use Skype. More than likely you will encounter the same problem with some of your friends and family. Show simply gives you more flexibility with whom you can contact.

Winner: Show

price

The Echo Show was originally $ 230, and we have seen some price reductions on Amazon for just $ 170. However, the Echo Show will not be in stock until January 12. The Portal is also for sale for $ 170, but we have seen that it is placed at $ 129 for the Mini 8-inch and $ 149 for the 10-inch. Of course, price reduction or not, the Facebook portal is a better buy.

Winner: Portal

10-inch Facebook portal:

Conclusion

While Facebook Portal won in more categories, the person you buy really comes down to what your needs are. If you are looking for a smart screen that you can rock with and that you can call the most people, then Show is the best choice. If you want a display with advanced screen options, a great camera and a lower price, then Portal is the solution for you.

Because both are also powered by Alexa, neither of them has the upper hand when it comes to what they can do when it comes to operating the smart home. Although, the Echo Show can act as a hub for various smart home gadgets, allowing you to control certain things, such as your connected smart lights, using on-screen controls directly on the Echo Show – which is an addition to voice commands with Alexa.

