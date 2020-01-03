Loading...

Alex Trebek has rehearsed his last closing of & # 39; Jeopardy & # 39;

Trebek says he only wants 30 seconds at the end of his final show to say goodbye

Updated: 1:44 PM EST January 3, 2020

The longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek doesn't need more than half a minute to finish his 35-year term in the television series. In an interview with ABC News, Trebek said he may not be the host of the long-running game show for much longer. He did not reveal when he will stop appearing in the series, but he knows how he will say goodbye to his faithful spectators. "In my opinion, I have already rehearsed it and what I would do on that day is to tell the director:" Time the show to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That's all I want, "he said. He continued:" Don't ask me who is going to replace me because I don't have anything. But I am sure that if you give them the same love, attention and respect that you have shown me … then they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success. And until we meet again, God bless and goodbye. "Trebek, who has hosted" Jeopardy "since 1984, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. Since then he has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and He has promised fans that he will continue to present the program "as long as the skills have not diminished." But Trebek sees the positive side of his diagnosis: the overwhelming support of the contestants and the fans. Cancer diagnosis is no longer an open life; it's a closed life due to the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer, "he said in the same interview." Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people across the United States and abroad have decided that they want let me know now, while I'm alive, about the impact I have had on its existence. "

