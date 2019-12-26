Alex De Minaur aims for the glory of the Grand Slam after a breakthrough in ATP

Loading...

"Tsitsipas is a year older [than me] and he does crazy things and now it's my turn to step up and, in my own journey, to be able to reach as many goals as possible", a declared of Minaur.

"The way I was able to finish the year, it gave me a lot of confidence and I know where I want to be and now it's just about keeping that level and 39; try to fight for more and more titles and hopefully for a higher level of titles. "

Arguably the fastest player in men's tennis, de Minaur has added several pounds to his skinny figure this year and knows that it is essential to continue to bulge in his attempt to compete with the heavyweights of the sport.

"It is about building, improving and getting stronger," he said.

"Keep putting those hard pitches in the gym and every ounce of muscle I can put in is greatly appreciated … it has been a lot of work to get stronger and I have been able to make a difference.

"My service speed is increasing and a few other areas here and there are visible, so it's very exciting.

"But what's great is that I know I have so many areas for improvement."

Only Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Grand Slam finalists Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev won more titles than Minaur in 2019.

Even more impressive was the fact that the Australian No. 1 was hampered by a groin injury which halted its progression after a hot start of the year.

"I just want to be able to play all year long next year," he said.

"That’s probably my main goal. So look forward to it every day.

"Take it day after day like I did and keep pushing me."

