Alessandra Ambrosio ignores Saudi Arabia's drama and more snapshots

December 24, 2019 | 12:56 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio seems to ignore the violent reaction by attending a music festival in Saudi Arabia, while receiving a kiss on the cheek of Nicolo Oddi in Beverly Hills.

Lauren Sanchez and her son go out to spend the day with Jeff Bezos in St. Barts.

Gwen Stefani wears a festive coat for some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.

Angelina Jolie leaves the Glendale Mall with her children Knox and Vivienne.

Bethenny Frankel speaks on the phone while she and her daughter Bryn Hoppy go out for hot drinks in the cold Aspen.

Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué hug each other as they walk through a mall in Miami.

Ramona Singer criticizes him at the Katlean de Monchy Christmas party in New York.

Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell and their son Golden help deliver meals at the Los Angeles Mission.

Lisa Rinna and her two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, help in the Los Angeles Mission.

Amy Schumer curls up in the arm of her husband Chris Fischer while the Washington Wizards play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Ja Rule laughs out loud while the Wizards play the Knicks.

Cody Simpson emerges with his friend Ryan McCarthy after rumors that he was seen kissing another woman while texting Miley Cyrus.

Sarah Hyland stays comfortable with leg warmers and rubber boots in Los Angeles.

Prince Charles meets flood victims at the Hare and Hounds pub in South Yorkshire.

