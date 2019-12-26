Alec Baldwin is accused of slander against him

Loading...

Alec Baldwin won a victory in his judicial battle with a man who claims that the actor hit him during a fight at a parking spot, when a judge threw one of the charges against Baldwin on Thursday.

Wojciech Cieszkowski sued Baldwin in April alleging that he hit him outside the apartment on East 10th Street of Baldwin in a fight for a parking spot on November 2, 2018.

Cieszkowski also claimed in the lawsuit that he was defamatory when the "30 Rock" actor participated in "The Ellen Show" and "The Howard Stern Show" and said he thought Cieszkowski was going to run over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge David Cohen wrote in a new decision that Baldwin's statements in the media were exaggerations and opinions that do not reach the level of defamation.

"While the defendant [Baldwin] described his own opinion about what he saw, there is no defamation action under a theory of slander per se," says Cohen's decision.

"The words declared by the defendant [Baldwin] are not words that accuse the plaintiff [Cieszkowski] of a specific crime … They are words of frustration with someone's driving," said the judge.

The rest of Cieszkowski's lawsuit against Baldwin alleging assault and aggression will continue in court.

Baldwin, who was sentenced to anger management classes after facing harassment in the criminal case for the incident, filed his own libel suit against Cieszkowski in November alleging that he lied when he said Baldwin hit him.

Baldwin's lawyers, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, said they are satisfied with the judge's decision.

Cieszkowski's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

