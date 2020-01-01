Aldi joins exodus of FFA sponsors after choosing not to renew MiniRoos naming rights agreement

Loading...

James Johnson, managing director of the New Football Federation Australia, which will start in mid-January.

The FFA declined to comment, although federation sources suggested it had been looking for a replacement for some time and had limited it to a few potential sponsors.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "ALDI has invested more than $ 15 million over three years to develop youth football in Australia. ALDI thanks all member federations for their support and we hope that our investment has allowed clubs to develop their programs for young people and introduce more children to the game of football. "

It comes after Herald revealed last week that the oil company Caltex had not renewed its sponsorship of the Socceroos' naming rights, which also expired on December 31.

This means that the Australian National Men's Team – and the core program to encourage young boys and girls to take an interest in sport – currently have no major funders .

The FFA also lost support from the National Australia Bank last year after 15 years of support. Former NAB executive Joseph Healy and Caltex chief financial officer Simon Hepworth have both served on the board of directors of the FFA, chaired by former president Steven Lowy.

Those lined up with Lowy and outgoing CEO David Gallop warned during the long football congress war that there would be an exodus of sponsors if the A-League clubs successfully lobbied for regime change at the FFA.

Johnson, who is due to start as a Gallop replacement in mid-January, must act quickly to replace the missing millions at a time when the A-League is transitioning to independence while lagging in popularity.

It is shaping up to be a major test of the FFA's ability to change its appearance in Australia, but sports players were optimistic about the future.

The official separation of the A-League from the FFA will not occur for some time, club sources say it will be delayed until the end of the current broadcast deal for guarantee that Fox Sports or any other sponsor cannot use it as legal. excuse to take off.

