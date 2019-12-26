Alcohol suspected of serious collision between car and motorcycle in Burnaby – BC

Loading...

Published on December 25, 2019 at 8:46 pm

It is believed that alcohol was involved in a serious crash that stopped traffic in Burnaby and brought someone to the hospital at Christmas.

According to the RCMP, officials were called to Canada Way and Goodlad Street just after 2:00 p.m., where a car and a motorcycle collided.

Police say the motorcycle driver was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the other driver was not revealed.

The cause of the crash has not been officially determined, but according to the police, an impairment is suspected.

A man was handcuffed away from the scene by a police officer.

A man is handcuffed away from the Burnaby accident site on December 25, 2019.

Shane MacKichan

Canada Way was closed for hours at the scene of the accident, but should be reopened around 6:00 p.m.

Anyone whose information is helpful for the investigation, including dash cam videos, is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

