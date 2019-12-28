Alberta's Chuba Hubbard is the second player in Oklahoma State University history to race 2,000 meters in one season

Loading...

Chuba Hubbard, a man from Sherwood Park, Alta., Reached another milestone in his NCAA football career on Friday, although Texas A&M defeated him and his teammates from Oklahoma State University 24-21 in the Texas Bowl.

Hubbard plunged 158 yards on 19 carry laps and ended the season with 2,094 yards of rushing. He was only the second player in the state of Oklahoma to hit 2,000 yards in one season. The other player who did this was Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who did the feat in 1988. This year he won the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in NCAA football.

On Friday evening, Sanders Hubbard congratulated on reaching the 2,000-yard club in the form of a tweet and wrote that he "knows the team effort required to get there".

Congratulations to @Hubbard_RMN and @CowboyFB for reaching the # 2000YardClub – I know the team effort it takes to get there. #GoPokes @espn

– Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 28, 2019

Hubbard's second season in the NCAA saw him as a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this month, he was the tenth player in his university history to receive unanimous All-America awards.

READ MORE: The Edmonton region football player has had spectacular successes at the NCAA

The 20-year-old, who played high school football at Bev Facey Community High School in Sherwood Park, was also named the Associated Press's Big 12 offensive player of the year.

Just before Christmas, Hubbard returned to Alberta to visit friends and family, and the Edmonton Oilers recognized his success by participating in a ceremonial encounter before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

READ MORE: Alberta's Chuba Hubbard is at home after taking the NCAA football world by storm

Hubbard's future with the cowboys from Oklahoma State University is unclear. The team will now wait and see whether they return to their junior season or decide to take part in the NFL draft.

Hubbard has announced that he will make a decision whether to join the NFL selection sometime after Friday's bowl game.

– With files from The Associated Press ’Kristie Rieken

