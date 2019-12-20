Alaska Airlines has a one-day BOGO flight contract

Loading...

You'll be flying to a cool place over the next two months. How do we know Because Alaska Air is currently holding a BOGO sale for flights in the United States from New Orleans to Hawaii. The promotional sale is only offered for one day and celebrates the National Ugly Sweater Day in which we will participate.

Only today, until 11:59 p.m. PST, can you get an additional ticket for the bus class plus taxes and fees if you buy a ticket for a flight between January 7 and February 12, 2020 and use the code LETSBOGO. This makes a last minute Christmas gift for a close friend or partner, nothing says "unforgettable Christmas gift" like a free trip to a cool place.

Below are some of the most glamorous options. Be sure to visit Alaska Air's BOGO sales page to buy tickets and see the full list of destinations – there are plenty of almost every airport that flies Alaska Air.

Here are some of our favorite flight deals included in the sale:

Austin (AUS) to San Diego (SAN) or San Jose (SJC)

Baltimore (BWI) to Los Angeles (LAX) or Seattle (SEA)

Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX) or Seattle (SEA)

Chicago (ORD) to San Francisco (SFO) or Seattle (SEA)

Dallas – Love Field (DAL) to Portland (PDX) or San Francisco (SFO)

Honolulu (HNL) to Los Angeles (LAX)

Las Vegas (LAS) to Los Angeles (LAX) or Portland (PDX).

Los Angeles (LAX) to Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO) or Seattle (SEA).

Maui (OGG) to Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland (OAK), San Francisco (SFO) or San Jose (SJC)

New Orleans (MSY) to San Francisco (SFO)

New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO) or Seattle (SEA)

Newark (EWR) to Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San José (SJC) or Seattle (SEA)

Portland (PDX) to Boston (BOS), Dallas – Liebesfeld (DAL), Las Vegas (LAS), New York-JFK (JFK).

San Diego (SAN) to Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Kona (KOA), Maui (OGG) or Monterey (MRY)

Seattle (SEA) to Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO) or Washington-Reagan (DCA)

Do you see what we mean? A lot of. Click here for the full list and to book your flight.

