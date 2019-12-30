Alamo Bowl, football vs. Utah Texas: how to watch, stream or listen to the game

Loading...

2019 Alamo Bowl

No. 11 Utah (11-2) against Texas (7-5)

Kick off: Tuesday 5:30 p.m. MOUNTAIN

Tuesday 5:30 p.m. MOUNTAIN Event venue : Alamodome (65,000)

: Alamodome (65,000) Surface : Astroturf

: Astroturf TV / live broadcast : ESPN

: ESPN Radio : ESPN 700 AM

: ESPN 700 AM Serie: Texas leads, 1-0

THE BETS

For Utah: The Utes are looking for their third season with 12 or more victories. They were 12-0 in 2004 and 13-0 in 2008.

For texas: The Longhorns seek to culminate a disappointing season with a victory sooner than expected to be a great fan support.

TRENDS

For Utah: The Utes are strong in the second half, beating opposition 208-78. They have limited 11 teams to less than 100 yards on the ground.

For Texas: The Longhorns are 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Tom Herman. Victories came in the bowls of Texas and Sugar.

THE CRISTAL BALL

Utah: The Utes seek to recover from an unequal defeat in Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Will it be enough motivation?

Texas: Can the Longhorns keep their fans happy? It will be a long offseason if they lose six games. Hell, it's going to be bad with five.

PLAYER TO SEE

Texas Open Devin Duvernay (6) runs as Da’Quan Patton (5) of Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Chuck Burton, AP

Devin Duvernay, Texas receiver: The senior leads the nation with 103 receptions. How will an exhausted Utah secondary go?

KEY GAME

The lines of Utah against Texas: The Utes were dominated by Oregon in the trenches in the Pac-12 championship game.

QUOTABLE

"We have a tradition in Utah, the bowl season is very important for our boys." He almost perpetuates himself from year to year because the next group does not want to be the group that disappoints the previous group in the bowl game. "

– Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

"It will be a great experience for our players. I have never trained in one of these, but I have heard and talked with many colleagues who said, this is as good as it comes when it comes to bowl games. Very excited to be here."

– Texas coach Tom Herman

NEXT

Both teams are scheduled to open the 2020 season on September 5. Utah is the host of BYU, while Texas faces south Florida.

UTAH SCHEDULE

All mountain times

August 29 – in BYU, won 30-12

September 7: Northern Illinois, won 35-17

September 14 – Idaho State won 31-0

September 20 – at USC, lost 30-23

September 28 – Washington State won 38-13

October 12 – in the state of Oregon, he won 52-7

October 19 – State of Arizona won 21-3

October 26 – California won 35-0

November 2 – in Washington, won 33-28

November 16: UCLA won 49-3

November 23 – in Arizona, he won 35-7

November 30: Colorado won 45-15

December 6: Pac-12 Championship against Oregon, lost 37-15