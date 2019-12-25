AirTV Mini adds Prime Video to the Android TV dongle

Loading...

Android TV has grown enormously in recent years, but is rarely found on dongle hardware. Sling TV launched the AirTV Mini with Android TV earlier this year and now the product finally gets support for Amazon Prime Video.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Google and Amazon have finally put down their pitchforks earlier this year and in turn made Amazon Prime Video available on Chromecast and on Android TV. Regarding the latter, however, the app is still only available on hardware that has been updated to support it, something we have only seen on a few devices.

With the AirTV Mini that adds support for Prime Video, it is a big win for the Sling TV-focused dongle. It naturally includes Sling TV, as well as support for Netflix, YouTube, Disney + and more. Prime Video also helps to fill a gap because Hulu is not supported on the device for unknown reasons. Fortunately, that app can still be set aside. Sling says (via CordCuttersNews):

With the AirTV Mini and the Prime Video app you can now enjoy this year's treasure Emmy, Fleabag (who won for the best comedy series and the best directing), along with the latest season of Emmy & # 39; s juggernaut – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amazon Prime Video is available for AirTV Mini users via the Google Play Store. If you do not see it while searching, make sure your device has the latest firmware update.

This also comes just a few days after Sling launched the AirTV 2, a $ 99 tuner for access to local channels via Sling TV on any device including the AirTV Mini.

More about Android TV:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbkAZ8wbKJA (/ embed)