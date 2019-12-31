AirPods Pro for sale alongside a $ 250 discount on 16-inch MacBook Pro

Loading...

AirPods Pro always returns to Amazon while Apple & # 39; s 16-inch MacBook Pro has a $ 250 discount. iPad mini 5 also sees a remarkable discount. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

AirPods Pro drops to $ 235

Amazon currently offers Apple AirPods Pro $ 235. Starting at $ 249, today's offer is exactly the lowest we've seen so far, and matches our previous listing. IIf you've missed a pair of Apple & # 39; s latest earbuds during the holidays, there's now another chance to get a discount on the much-coveted accessory.

AirPods Pro brings active noise reduction to the mix and improves the standard version of Apple's earbuds with a new design with an adaptable fit, IPX4 water resistance and up to 4.5 hours of listening per charge, or 24 hours when using the redesigned charging case. Read more in our recent practical evaluation.

Get $ 250 from Apple & # 39; s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple & # 39; s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3 GHz / 16 GB / 1 TB in space gray $ 2,549. That is a saving of $ 250 compared to the regular rate at Best Buy and other retailers, along with a match of the best we've followed at Amazon.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro has a completely redesigned & # 39; Magic & # 39; keyboard alongside a larger 3072 × 1920 screen. There is 1 TB of SSD storage on this model. You'll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 16 GB of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and on / off buttons. View our practical assessment for more information.

iPad mini 5 receives a $ 40 discount

Amazon is currently taking over $ 40 off Apple & # 39; s iPad mini 5, which has brought down the Wi-Fi + Cellular 256 GB model $ 639. Today's deal corresponds to the best price we have followed at Amazon. Almost every other retailer currently charges the full price.

The latest iPad mini from Apple has an ultra-portable design, a 7.9-inch Retina display and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID completes the list of striking features, along with support for Apple Pencil. We have announced the smart form factor as a defining function "when portability is most important" in our practical evaluation.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in offers on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. View this month's best trade-in offers when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac on the go! Use code 9to5mac for a extra $ 15 on all transactions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level (video)

Buying guide for headphones standard: give your new (or old) cans a pleasant home (video)

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB (video)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ embed)

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHdUOJ6cuzI (/ embed)