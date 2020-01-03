AirPods can now be engraved with selected emoji while Apple renews the exclusive font

Loading...

With the launch of the second generation of AirPods last year, Apple has offered customers the option of including a custom engraving on the charging case. Today Apple announced new options to customize the AirPods cargo box for the first time with larger text and emoji.

"New personal engraving options, from A to emoji," Apple says in a new banner on the home page of its website. You can now customize AirPods in the Apple Online Store via the "Free Adjust" option that appears when you select the earphones.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to choose an emoji because they are engraved in colorless lines with a special process. Apple offers a list of more than 30 options, including the most popular ones, such as the smiling face, heart, unicorn, ghost, cat, alien and even poop.

The good news is that consumers can engrave an emoji on both the 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro at no extra cost. We have found the option available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and some other countries. However, some regions & # 39; s still do not offer the option to write a message about the AirPods charging case.

