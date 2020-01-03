Loading...

Airplane hangs on trees after crashing in the forest

Updated: 6:11 AM EST January 3, 2020

NOW, THE RESEARCHERS ARE TRYING TO DISCOVER WHAT CAUSED THE SMALL AIRCRAFT OF MASSACHUSETTS TO ATTRACT IN THE WOODS OF NORTH CAROLINA. AMAZINGLY, NOBODY WAS SERIOUSLY DAMAGED. The plane, which took off from Southbridge, ended up suspended in the trees about five feet off the ground. Two people and two dogs were on that plane. EVERYONE MADE IT SAFE. The pilot was able to deploy the parachute aboard the plane before the CR

A Massachusetts plane crashed into a wooded area of ​​North Carolina.

