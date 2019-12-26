Air Force veteran shoots and kills armed robbers who flogged him with the pistol

Loading...

An Air Force veteran attributed his quick response to his military training after shooting and flogging an armed robber with a pistol and stealing money from the cash register of the Bay Point, California grocery store where he worked.

The raid occurred on Sunday evening at the Kam’s Market in the small town of East Bay. According to CBS San Francsisco, Air Force veteran Mark Kasprowicz, 56, was working that night when two masked people entered the supermarket as he was preparing to close the store.

The robbery video shows one of the suspects jumping over the counter and using a whip to push Kasprowicz to the ground. While the suspect was clearing the register, the other attacker went to the back of the store and held up the manager at gunpoint, a local Fox News partner said.

When the first robber empties the registry, Kasprowicz reaches for a side drawer next to the registry where he pulls out a pistol. Meanwhile, the masked shooter hits the cash register behind the counter again before sprinting out of the shop with his accomplice.

During the encounter, Kasprowicz shot a single shot that hit one of the suspects.

According to CBS, who broke the story first, the suspect made a block of the store before falling to the ground where he died. The other suspect is still at large.

Kasprowicz was taken to the hospital after the incident, where doctors needed 12 clips to close the wound on his head. He told CBS that he opened fire after hearing one of the suspects shoot at him.

"I just instinctively raised my gun and fired a shot," Kasprowicz, who also works as a private security guard, told the sales outlet. "At this point I am only grateful that I am alive and that my colleague is alive."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and, according to CBS News, no arrests have been made.

While a sheriff spokesman was unavailable for a statement from Task & Purpose, CBS News quoted legal expert Paul Henderson, who said the execution is likely to be seen as a self-defense measure.

"Now the key in this case is, was the individual in immediate danger or were others in immediate danger?" Henderson said. "So I think it can be argued that the danger to the clerk or the public or the clerk who was in the store has not stopped."