Against the dolphins, the Patriots play during the free week in the playoffs

That the New England Patriots really have something to play for in their regular season finale against Miami is a surprise. When the defending Super Bowl champions opened with eight straight wins, they thought of the possibility of another regular 16-0 season. A loss to Baltimore in week 9 put an end to that and effectively cost New England the opportunity to get first place in the AFC. The Patriots secured a place in the playoffs in Week 15 and the division in Week 16, but they might need a victory over the Dolphins to win a goodbye in the first round. "This is December football. December football in New England is fun and important," said tight end Ben Watson on Thursday. "From now on, they are all playoff games. From now on, everyone has implications Obviously, once I arrive next month, you end up going home if you don't win. " The Patriots (12-3) would take second place with a victory or defeat or draw by the Chiefs; Kansas City plays against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, also at 1 pm That means the Patriots can't take the last week of the season to rest or heal for the playoffs. Even so, with a victory over the Dolphins (4-11), they would advance to the divisional round. The New England costumes, that gives the game a postseason feeling. "That's it, it's time for the playoffs now," linebacker Elandon Roberts said. "If you win this game, you know what you have in front of you. If you lose, you also know what you have to do. It is to do or die. Period." It would be the tenth consecutive goodbye of the first round of New England, and its fourteenth of the era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. BACKGROUND The ground game has helped the Patriots get back on track after consecutive losses at the beginning of December. After winning 175 yards on the ground against Cincinnati, New England put 143 in a balanced attack against the Bills, who headed to the playoffs Sony Michel ran for 96 yards in the game, he just got lost becoming the first 100 of the Patriots this season. HISTORY The Patriots beat the Dolphins 43-0 on September 15, breaking a losing streak of two games in Miami. It was the biggest bleached of New England in the rivalry, and second after the unbeaten 52-0 of the 1972 Dolphins. Victory in a series dating back to 1966. Antonio Brown caught a touchdown pass, but that was the only game that He played this season, as he sold out his welcome with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots. Brady has never really lost a game against the Dolphins in New England. Miami won at Foxborough in 2005, when it was taken out of a pointless game and the end of the season, and again in 2008, when Brady was injured. RESURGENCE For the Dolphins, 2019 has been the year of a dismantling of the low season list, a historically bad start and it is said that they were sinking. Regardless, rookie coach Brian Flores kept the locker room together. "No matter what changes, no matter what happened to our team, he always said: & # 39; Let's go out and try to win every game & # 39;". Jerome Baker said. "It's a class act, and we all believed it." A month after the season, the Dolphins had been outscored 163-26, the worst differential after four games since at least 1940. They lost their first seven games but left. 4-4 and was exceeded 202-232. "I only remember when we were 0-7 or whatever," said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, "and the spirit in practice, the way the boys kept coming in and working." hard and buying and believing: “We've only won four games, and it's been a fight. But it has been a lot of fun working in these last nine or ten weeks with these guys. ” IMPROVE AT 37, Fitzpatrick seems to be on the rise. In last week's victory in overtime against the Bengals, he threw for 419 yards, the highest total in his 155-game career. "I really don't care about that," Fitzpatrick said. "I mean, I know it's great that my kids are excited about their fantasy teams. But winning is what it's all about."

