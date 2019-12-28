After the Christmas Day deaths, Northeastern University plans & # 39; structural modifications & # 39; for the garage

Loading...

Northeastern University officials plan to make changes to the parking lot where several recent tragedies occurred, including the death of a mother and her two children on Christmas Day. The three were found Wednesday afternoon on the sidewalk of the Renaissance Park Garage, near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Authorities believe that Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, killed his two children before jumping to death from the top. from the garage District attorney Rachael Rollins identified the children as Allison, 4, and Andrew, 16 months. The garage was also the site of the death of Alexander Urtula, 22, who died in May on the day of his scheduled graduation from Boston College. His girlfriend, also a Boston College student, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter because Rollins said he urged Urtula to end his life. In a statement provided on Saturday morning, Northeastern University officials said they added security personnel to patrol the three multi-level garages on the Boston campus in early December. "After the tragedy on Wednesday, the university has indefinitely blocked pedestrian and vehicular access to the upper two floors of the Renaissance Park garage," officials said in the statement. "This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution, including structural modifications and signaling to help people in distress – is implemented," the statement continued. "In addition, effective immediately, there will be 24-hour security personnel to monitor the Renaissance Park garage. The university is also installing additional surveillance cameras to ensure full coverage of the top of the garage." In his statements about Christmas During the day, Rollins has also emphasized the importance of addressing mental health problems. "For a father to come to a place where he harms his children in this way, he indicates that his mental health problems were serious and needed immediate support. Mental health problems are not specific to one type of individual. He has many faces "The tragedy of this Christmas day demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health," Rollins said. "It is my duty to say this: if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you. Use this help, "she also said.

Northeastern University officials plan to make changes to the parking lot where several recent tragedies occurred, including the death of a mother and her two children on Christmas Day.

The three were found Wednesday afternoon on the sidewalk of the Renaissance Park Garage, near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Authorities believe that Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, killed his two children before jumping to his own death from the top of the garage. District Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the children as Allison, 4, and Andrew, 16 months.

The garage was also the site of the death of Alexander Urtula, 22, who died in May on the day of his scheduled graduation from Boston College. His girlfriend, also a Boston College student, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter because Rollins said he urged Urtula to end his life.

In a statement provided on Saturday morning, Northeastern University officials said they added security personnel to patrol the three multi-level garages on the Boston campus in early December.

"After the tragedy on Wednesday, the university has indefinitely blocked pedestrian and vehicular access to the upper two floors of the Renaissance Park garage," officials said in the statement.

"This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution is implemented, including structural modifications and signaling to help people in danger," the statement continued. "In addition, effective immediately, there will be 24-hour security personnel to monitor the Renaissance Park garage. The university is also installing additional surveillance cameras to ensure full coverage of the top of the garage."

In his statements about the Christmas Day incident, Rollins has also emphasized the importance of addressing mental health problems.

"For a father to come to a place where he damages his children in this way, he indicates that his mental health problems were serious and needed immediate support. Mental health problems are not specific to one type of person. He has many faces. The tragedy of this Christmas day demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, "Rollins said.

"It is my duty to say this: if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you. Use this help," he said as well.

.