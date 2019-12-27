After making 26,000 crosses to honor the victims of mass shootings, Greg Zanis moves on

Loading...

Greg Zanis needs a change. The man who for decades has brought white crosses, stars of David and rising moons to the places of mass shootings is overwhelmed, and it is time to give his ministry to another person. The retired carpenter, 69, will teach others to do the memorials, then turn his attention to restoring an old and old limousine he has had for a while. "I'm tired," he told CNN Thursday night. "I suffer a lot when I do it (the crosses). It's very hard for me. I had the weight of the world on my shoulders." He will deliver the ministry to Lutheran Church Charities, whose 135 churches will be responsible for the construction and distribution of the crosses. "It's a great day for the Lord," he said. Zanis began building the crosses in 1996, when he found his father-in-law killed. When he spoke with CNN in August, he said he had built 26,680 and estimates that 21,000 were for shooting victims. He also took his white crosses to the aftermath of tornadoes and forest fires, bus and boat crashes, and Martha's Vineyard after John F. Kennedy Jr. and his family died in a plane crash. Each took about an hour to produce. as if I had joined people to love each other, "he said." I feel like I brought the country together. Instead of these gunfights being full of hate, we made them about love … I have broken down many barriers. "Zanis is a religious man. He grew up as a Greek Orthodox and spent many years as a Baptist, although he quickly laughs at his delinquent days "smoking weed and sleeping in the van" in Key West and competing with his Pontiac Trans Am in the cross country Cannonball Run that became famous in Burt Reynolds' movie. The shots, he believes, and knows that the belief is unpopular , they are the consequence of a country that forgot God, beginning in 1962 with the decision of the United States Supreme Court to ban official prayer in school, he said. "When you take out God, why should God help us?" he asked. "I think it's really simple: a second generation of ungodly people. We don't have to be aware … Do you think any of these people were men of any kind of faith they shot? No. "The victims However, religions did not matter to Zanis. He scanned his obituaries to determine if he should bring crosses, stars of David or crescent moons. He has also commemorated Buddhists and atheists. The breaking point for Zanis occurred in February when an armed man killed five people in his hometown of Aurora, Illinois. He knew something was wrong when dozens of police vehicles, sirens screamed, shot at his house. About 15 minutes later, Zanis' daughter called saying that there was a shooting. I would make five more crosses for that tragedy. "He was blind, and I didn't think it could happen," he said. "I've been living in a curtain of darkness since it happened in my hometown." His last trip was to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles, where he delivered two crosses, left 100 crosses in a Lutheran church in Las Vegas on the way home, so they could begin to take over their duties. He plans to convert a trailer into a mobile workshop so he can travel around the country teaching the members of the Lutheran church how to build the memorials. Tim Hetzner, president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Church Charities, told CNN that Zanis called him on Thursday to inform him of his decision. They still need to solve some details: "God must have a plan because surely not," he joked. "To promote what Greg has done for 20 years, we have the honor of being able to do that." Hetzner said 135 Lutheran churches in 26 states train comfort dogs and lead them to various tragedies. He said those churches will continue and expand Zanis & # 39; ministry. Nor do they care about religious affiliations. "We serve people in all situations and in all types of backgrounds, and we are not called to judge people," he said. "We are there to bring comfort and mercy to people who have suffered a loss." While the charity takes over, Zanis will continue to restore a 1930s Imperial Cadillac limousine from a Chicago gangster. It was strange spending years honoring the victims of violence, then restoring a car that belonged to a violent man, Zanis said: "It's strange, but it's the Mona Lisa of Cadillacs, a rare classic." His original intention was to start working in the car when he retired, but instead undertook cross-building. Now, he will finally work in the car, which has the ability to smoke screen and folding metal curtains with full armor and weapon ports, including the roof, radiator and gas tank. He had 22 bullet holes in his armor when he first obtained it 45 years ago. "It will help me stop thinking about this," he said, explaining that it will be a full-time job rather than a hobby. "I am a workaholic."

