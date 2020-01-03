After Clearing All NCSD Student Meal Debt, API Offers Free Skating Day at David Street Station

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The unpaid meal debts of all students in the Natrona County school district were written off before the start of the spring semester.

A donation from the Wyoming Central Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute has eliminated the meal debt of more than 1,600 students.

API organizes an annual barbecue and golf tournament and declares that the amount of funds raised last year has enabled them to repay this debt.

They also raised enough money to organize a free skating day at David Street station.

This will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday January 4.

"In order to accommodate as many skaters as possible, the station on rue David asks skaters to limit their skating time and reserves the right to limit each skater to one hour maximum on the ice," says the station. from rue David. "The rental of ice skates is included in this free event."

"All children under the age of 10 must be supervised by a parent, and all children under the age of 12 must wear a helmet provided free of charge at our kiosk."