After 1989, the chicanes changed Le Mans forever

Loading...

Photo: Getty Images

One of the most exciting features of the 24 hours of Le Mans has been its route circuit. Since 1923, the Automobile Club de l’Oest (ACO) has cordoned off road sections between the city of Le Mans and the villages of Mulsanne and Arnage to create the Circuit de la Sarthe. Despite some minor changes, the design has remained virtually the same since then, except for two major exceptions: the Chicanas in the Mulsanne Straight.

Before 1990, the Mulsanne Straight had 3.7 miles of gross speed. By the time Group C was in full swing, cars reached more than 250 mph as they returned to Le Mans from Mulsanne. These speeds were sufficient to cause a catastrophe in case of minor imperfections on the road surface or mechanical problems with the car. The ACO, preferring almost anything to another disaster like the death of Jean-Louis Lafosse and Jo Gartner, decided to cut the ladder in three by 1990 with two more or less spaced chicanas.

These chicanes allowed the Circuit de la Sarthe to comply with the new regulations of the FIA ​​that prohibited the tracks from incorporating lines longer than the longest straight in the famous and quite serpentine Nürburgring, the Döttinger Höhe.

So what happened once they got in place? The chicanes seemed to do exactly what they were supposed to do. Although the last Group C and GT1 cars that ran after the chicanes were installed were not slow in any way, the wild speeds in the Mulsanne were dramatically reduced. Well, most of the time.

Since then, straight speeds have been between fifteen and twenty mph below the peak before the chicane, but LMP1 cars such as the 2013 Audi R18 were still prepared to negotiate straights on the straight at speeds greater than 210 mph.

This year, as the LMP1 class gives way to hypercars with more advanced hybrid systems, we are likely to see even more intense speeds between Mulsanne and Le Mans. What remains in the air is whether these new cars can overcome the excitement of the days without chicane of 1989 and before.

. (tagsToTranslate) Group C-smas (t) Le Mans (t) Mulsanne Straight (t) Jalopnik