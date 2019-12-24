AFL 2020 | Ankle surgery next to Jack Gunston until February

Loading...

Hawthorn Prime Minister Jack Gunston will be sidelined until early February after undergoing surgery on a troublesome ankle.

The Polyvalent Hawk was operated on Monday after suffering discomfort in the run-up to Christmas, the club having decided that it would be better to have the operation now rather than hoping that rest would result a healing.

Gunston has played at least 19 games per season since 2012 and is expected to resume training with the team in February.

Hawks forward Jack Gunston, Credit: AAP

Hawks football manager Graham Wright said the club was optimistic the 28-year-old would recover quickly.

"Jack is now at home recovering and looking forward to resuming training in the New Year, with a view to returning to training as soon as possible," said Wright.

The Hawks have returned from a pre-Christmas training camp in Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast and are expected to resume training on January 13.