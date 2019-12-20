Advanced protection users can still get a free Nest Mini

Loading...

From the end of November, Google began offering Nest Minis free to users of their Advanced Protection Program, which promises "the strongest security from Google" through physical security keys. This afternoon involves an extension of the previous deadline, giving users two and a half weeks to refer friends or family.

The previous performance of this promotion was live from November 22 to December 13, allowing users to consult for about a month, order keys, and enroll their friends and family for the Advanced Protection Program. Just like last time, the rules of the promotion are simple: refer people you know, and if they sign up for advanced protection before the deadline, you'll get a free Nest Mini. In today's email, Google revealed that the promotion was so popular that it & # 39; a temporary shortage of security keys & # 39; some orders failed. As a result, the promotion is now available to users whose orders could not be executed.

The form for submitting a referral can be found here. Once completed, you can expect a code for a free Titan Security Key bundle (normally $ 50) that will appear in the person's inbox in the coming days. If they sign up for the program before January 6, 2020, you will receive a free Nest Mini code on January 10 (normally $ 49). Make sure the person you refer to also has an email with @ gmail.com, referrals may not be sent in any other way.

It is unclear what will happen to referred users who have registered during the 4-day period that the promotion has been disabled. The Nest Mini codes of the previous month were sent on December 16, and users whose friends have not met the December 13 deadline may be out of luck for this month's rounds. We hope that the codes of these users will be included in the January 10th batch, but because it is a gray area, we do not know for sure.

As a reminder, the advanced security program improves the security of your Google account by limiting account access to only Google's apps (excluding Apple & # 39; s Mail, Contacts, and Calendar apps on iOS). You must use a Titan key every time you log on to an unknown device, including mobile devices. If you register, you will also be logged out on all devices and services. For more information about account restrictions, under Advanced protection, visit the program's FAQ page.

