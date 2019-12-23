Adele sports weight loss in a sexy dress at Christmas party

Loading...

Sled queen, sled!

Adele showed her slim figure at her Christmas party over the weekend.

"Make You Feel My Love" singer looked slender in a sexy long-sleeved dress while posing with Santa and Grinch impersonators in photos posted on her Instagram on Monday.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas, but then our hearts grew!" "Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like Grinch children 💚".

The 31-year-old star added: "Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all x".

Several fans commented on the photo to complement the singer's new look.

"YOU SEEM AMAZING TO LEAVE THE QUEEN," wrote one user.

Another added: "Divorce looks good in Adele."

The Grammy winner divorced her husband Simon Konecki in September.

Shortly after, he revealed his greatest weight loss while attending Drake's 33rd birthday party in Los Angeles in October. Reports have said he lost weight after doing Pilates.

