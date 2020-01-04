Adam Sandler's character confuses ESPN with TNT in "Uncut Gems"

Loading...

Uncut Gems is far from being a real sports film, but it is undoubtedly a side by side sport. If you're a sports fan watching the Safdie Brothers movie, you may have discovered a bug in Adam Sandler's character that made it onto the big screen.

No spoilers here, but Kevin Garnett plays a big part in the film as himself and still plays basketball in 2012. The film is terrible in 2012, in fact with distinctive clothing and a sensory overload that watching the film with one Hangover would be a complete nightmare. Sometime after Garnett first appeared in his shop, Sandler's Howard Ratner watches a Celtics Sixers playoff game in which Garnett plays in his Long Island home.

Sandler is distracted by putting his children to bed and then going into a room where his wife watches reality television. He tells her to put on ESPN, probably to watch the Celtics game again and to follow a bet he placed earlier in the day. But eagle-eyed sports fans who had seen the previous broadcast on television and heard the play-by-play during the film knew that the game was actually broadcast on TNT and not on ESPN.

Later games in this series were on ESPN and were shown again during the film. But the game Ratner was watching was very clear TNT, and the show itself, which was shown several times on the screen, makes it clear. Many people who saw the film discovered the mistake and tweeted about it.

And, as Awful Announcing emphasized, the confusion was actually reported to the Safdie Brothers. Adnan Virk from DAZN told a story in his Cinephile podcast. In the episode of December 11, Virk described attending the Uncut Gems premiere and meeting with co-director Benny Safdie, whom he asked to horrify the young director about the mistake.

"I have only one question for you. Why is it when Sandler sees the basketball game he was playing on – Boston Celtics, Kevin Garnett is in the movie by the way – and then he goes to put his child to bed after his wife Idina Menzel yells at him, and then he comes back and his wife has changed channels and he says "can you put the game back on ESPN?" I said, "In no case was the game on ESPN. It was on Turner, TNT." And you only see the blood flowing from Benny Safdie's face. "

The question apparently caused a bit of panic in Safdie, although the scene in the film has obviously not changed. There's a justification for the mistake, but if you think Ratner was too hectic to know which channel the game was on. At least at the moment they have agreed on it.

"And at that moment I realized that I was a total idiot. I just gave this guy who had been sweating about this film for years, I wouldn't say that I ruined him, but I have him at this moment definitely pissed off but i'm an athlete i will notice when he says "put the game back on ESPN" and the game on TNT. and his expression … but luckily ben saved me. he says: "Dude, whatever, the guy goes insane." It's like someone saying, "Put the game on ESPN" and you know it's on ABC. It doesn't really matter. "And I said : "Of course! Benny, you made a great film. Nobody will notice. I'm the only one who notices these things."

Virk is of course wrong: Many people noticed the mistake, including me. But the bigger sporting mistake from the film is of course a little more confused. We won't reveal everything, but something that was true in 2012 still applies today: Connecticut doesn't allow sports betting.

