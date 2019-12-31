Adam Sandler Comedy is the most popular Netflix movie in 2019

Loading...

Adam Sandler gets serious Oscar considerations for his annoying performance in Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems, which brought in nearly $ 20 million over the long weekend, a record amount for indie distributor A24. The good news for the Sandman continues: On Monday, Netflix unveiled the most popular films on the streaming platform in 2019, a list led by Murder Mystery, an entertaining comedy mystery with Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The rest of the top 10 are Underground 6, The Incredibles 2, The Irishman, Triple Frontier, Extremely Evil, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Highwaymen, Spider-Man: In der Spinnenvers, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Secret Obsession, a film by that I didn't know until now that it existed.

Variety reports that popularity was "not determined by the total number of viewers for a given content", but by "counting the total number of households to stream a single title for at least two minutes in the first 28 days of" its release. "

Sandler has only listed two upcoming films on IMDb: the fourth part of the underrated Hotel Transylvania series and Hubie Halloween about a "good-natured but eccentric volunteer from the Hubie Dubois community", who is at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. “Except for next year's film list.

Netflix also released its 10 most popular series, led by Stranger Things.

