Actress of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; accused of murdering her mother to represent herself

Loading...

According to a report, an actress who appeared in "Captain America: The First Avenger" accused of fatally stabbing her mother in Kansas will represent herself in the criminal case.

Mollie Maxine Fitzgerald, who briefly appeared as "Stark Girl" in the success of Marvel Studios 2011 that raised more than $ 370 million worldwide, appeared by video Thursday in a Johnson County district courtroom for a charge of second-degree murder, reports the Kansas City Star.

Fitzgerald, 38, has a law degree from the University of Houston that he intends to use at trial, he told a judge. He also opposed calling her ex-husband, Corey Jackson, as a witness, the newspaper reports.

Fitzgerald remained incarcerated with a bail of $ 500,000 until early Friday, according to records. You must return to court on Thursday.

Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe after her mother, Patricia Fitzgerald, 68, was found dead inside her home on December 20.

Elder Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas, was pronounced dead by an apparent knife wound, police said. He was in the process of returning to Kansas after living several decades outside of Houston, his brother Gary Hunziker told the newspaper.

"We were surprised," Hunziker said, adding that he was not aware of additional details about his alleged murder. "It doesn't matter the circumstances: the loss of a sister is what it is about."

Funeral services for Patricia Fitzgerald, also known as "Tee," will be held Friday at Gardner, according to her obituary.

"Tee was one of the friendliest people you could meet, she was always helping people and animals in need," says the obituary. "She loved sports, was an avid tennis player and was a big fan of the Rockets and the NBA."

Fitzgerald is survived by her husband, Terry, and three brothers. The obituary did not mention his daughter.

An IMDb profile for Mollie Fitzgerald identifies her as a film director, producer and actress who also appeared in a 2018 movie called "Trouble Is My Business" and "The Lawful Truth" in 2014.

.