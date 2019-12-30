Loading...

Actor Zac Efron was hospitalized while filming a program about himself, according to a report

Updated: 7:42 PM EST December 29, 2019

The filming of actor Zac Efron was interrupted when he underwent treatment for days due to illness, according to a report.

Australia's Sunday Telegraph, citing sources, reported that the star was treated earlier this month when he was filming his television series "Killing Zac Efron." The news outlet said it apparently had a similar type of bacterial or typhoid infection.

The Australian Associated Press said the 32-year-old American was shooting in Papua New Guinea when he needed medical help and was transferred to Australia.

The series has been promoted as a program about Efron living outside the network for 21 days on a remote island deep in the jungle.

According to news.com.au, Efron was seen in Los Angeles after Saturday's incident by opening a store.

