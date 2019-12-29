Activist says: "Our right to be Inuit" is violated by global inaction against climate change

Loading...

The Inuit activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Sheila Watt-Cloutier has only traveled with a team of dogs in the first 10 years of her life.

Now the changes she sees in northern Canada are "huge".

CONTINUE READING:

The point at which there is no going back? A year full of terrible warnings about climate change



The coast eroded. Permafrost melts. New species appear in the north. Ice would form later every fall and people would drive well into November, she said The West BlockMercedes Stephenson.

"You have to understand that ice means mobility and transport for us," said Watt-Cloutier.

When it becomes precarious, it becomes "immediately a security issue."

This was not a friendly year for climate news about the Arctic.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

What is permafrost and what does it mean for Canada when thawing?



According to a June study, permafrost in northern Canada is melting decades earlier than expected. The melting of permafrost – a combination of earth and rock that has melted into ice – could affect both ecosystems and infrastructure.

The Nunavut government even published a guide to homeowners on permafrost, stating that thawing permafrost "can cause uneven floors, cracks in the walls, and eventually serious structural problems."

1:28

The greatest climate stories of the decade

The greatest climate stories of the decade

"The permafrost melts very quickly," said Watt-Cloutier. "This leads to infrastructure problems, where we even had to move certain houses in my region, in Nunavik, in Salluit, to another place because the houses buckled. The houses buckled due to the permafrost on the floor."

A recent Arctic Report Card painted a sad picture of a future Arctic with less ice and more green. A Climate Action Network report in August found that the world's richest countries, including Canada, were not leading the fight against climate change.

2:30

Speech from the throne: Government calls climate change the "determining topic of our time"

Speech from the throne: Government calls climate change the "determining topic of our time"

Canada warms up twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to an April government report, with the Arctic warming up faster than other parts of the country.

The story continues under the advertisement

In the Environment and Climate Change Canada report, warming is described as "effectively irreversible". If greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, Canada could be exposed to ten times as many deadly heat waves and twice as many extreme rains.

CONTINUE READING:

Canada is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world and is "irreversible," the report said



Watt-Cloutier grew up in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik, in northern Quebec. She remembers the then smaller vegetation in the landscape.

"Now we have huge pastures and huge trees, because if the permafrost melts, the roots of the trees can go deeper," she said.

The author of The right to be cold Former Chairman of the Inuit Circumpolar Council warns: "What happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic", and climate change in northern Canada is also detrimental to culture.

1:10

Report shows that many Canadians will achieve "dubious" country climate goals

Report shows that many Canadians will achieve "dubious" country climate goals

"Our right to be Inuit as we know it is diminished and destroyed by climate change," said Watt-Cloutier. "Our right to be Inuit as we know it is violated by the inaction of countries around the world."

It is not alone in its concerns. In these past elections, climate change emerged as one of the most important issues for voters. Almost a third of respondents in an Ipsos poll in October said the topic could determine how they vote.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Climate change is everyone's responsibility," said Watt-Cloutier. "If we wait for the government to take action, we may have to wait a long time and be in the late stages of the action."

CONTINUE READING:

According to a study, the water supply to almost two billion people worldwide is at risk



"Our climate does not change, it is in crisis. It is a trauma."

But she admits that the political arena is a "difficult place".

"It's difficult to take a leadership position in these chosen roles, so I never wanted to get into federal politics per se," she said.

"But we still have hope," she added.

"We still hope that the Canadians will come together and address these issues as urgently as necessary."

1:23

Manure deposited by climate activists in Premier Doug Ford's constituency office

Manure deposited by climate activists in Premier Doug Ford's constituency office

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR