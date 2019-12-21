Active sherman; mourning the loss of Beathard – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Cornerbacks Richard Sherman and K’Waun WIlliams are actually facing tonight against the Los Angeles Rams, after being deeply missed in the 49ers' defeat here six days ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

It is worth noting that Sherman does not rush back from a hamstring injury just to reach a $ 1 million game time incentive. Sherman said Thursday that general manager John Lynch assured him earlier this season that Sherman would get his bonus, even though he doesn't reach 90% of the game time; has played 85.5 percent of defensive snapshots.

"Therefore, there is no incentive for me, in financial terms, to say:" I have to go back to get this amount of money, "Sherman said. "It's always the best for the team."

Sherman also got a $ 1 million guarantee for 2020 thanks to a Pro Bowl incentive clause that his wife, Ashley, suggested during the 2017 contract talks with the 49ers and Sherman, who represents himself.

Sherman recalled: "My wife said:" Why don't you just do the Pro Bowl and the things that trigger those incentives guarantee next year's agreement, because if you're doing the Pro Bowl or All-Pro, he's the What player did you think? he was. "It worked perfect. They agree."

When asked if he was looking for an extension beyond 2020, Sherman replied that he liked to defect from the Seattle Seahawks to the 49ers, adding: "That is not my decision, but I am grateful to be here for at least a year. plus". That part is guaranteed, and it will be great to make another career with these guys. "

BEATHARD MONDAY

CJ Beathard was excused to return to his home in Nashville after the death of Saturday morning of his brother, Clay, who was stabbed outside a bar along with his friend.

It is unknown if there will be a moment of silence in Clay's honor before the initial serve.

FINAL SEASON FIRST TIME?

Look for the end of the 49ers regular season to flex in primetime, seeing how they will visit the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) with at least the NFC West at play and perhaps the first overall NFC spot.

The NFL calculates announcing on Sunday night which team will occupy that space in primetime. A possible confrontation lost its shine once the Houston Texans secured the AFC South earlier today, instead of having that title in play next week when they face the Tennessee Titans.

INACTIVE LIST

Beatfit, strong fort Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), defensive end Dee Ford (hamstrings), defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow), wide receiver Jordan Matthews, runner Jeff Wilson and tight end Daniel Helm.

Outside the Rams are

T Rob Havenstein (knee) CB Troy Hill (thumb) DB Dont’e DeayonLB Natrez PatrickS Jake GervaseTE Kendall BlantonOL Jamil Demby