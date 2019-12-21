Action Launcher adds support for Android sign navigation

Loading...

One of the big complaints about Android 10 for many old Android users is that gestures do not work with external launchers. Now, one of the popular launchers, Action Launcher, gets full support for the Android 10 sign navigation among a number of other new features.

Detailed in a blog post from Chris Lacy, the developer behind Action Launcher, version 45 of the app brings a handful of important improvements. First and foremost on that list is full support for the new motion navigation of Android 10 in Action Launcher. This still depends on the fact that your device has received the December security patch that has enabled the functionality, but once you have that, the startup program will work flawlessly.

Another big point of this update is a deeper integration of digital well-being with the ActionDash app from Lacy. This includes a new widget that shows which apps you use and how long. Furthermore, any app can be quickly interrupted using an app shortcut on the home screen, just like the official welfare app from Google.

Lacy has also added support for live wallpapers with the handy Quicktheme feature of Action Launcher, something that has been waiting for a long time. Duplicate apps also get better support, because the app also adds support for using the Startpage for privacy awareness as a Google alternative.

Action Launcher v45 is now being rolled out on Google Play.

