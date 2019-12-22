Acorn and Buffalo take on Ottawa – Ottawa

Loading...

Buffalo Sabers (17-13-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) against Ottawa Senators (15-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: Jack Eichel and Buffalo hit the ice against Ottawa. With 51 points, 24 goals and 27 assists, he currently occupies fifth place in the league.

The senators are 5-5-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the league with seven goals, led by Jean-Gabriel Pageau with three.

The Sabers are 6-5-1 against division opponents. Buffalo have given up 28 Powerplay goals and have lost 74.3% of their opponents' chances.

In their last encounter on November 16, Buffalo won 4-2. Eichel scored four goals for the Sabers.

TOP PERFORMER: Pageau leads the senators by 19 in 37 games this season. Anthony Duclair has scored 11 goals in the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Eichel leads the Sabers with an increase of 16 in 36 games this season. Victor Olofsson has collected eight assists for Buffalo in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Sabers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes, with 3.3 goals per game possible with a percentage saving of 0.895.

Senators: 4: 3: 3, an average of 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes, giving up 3.7 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.889.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Sabers: Johan Larsson: day by day (not announced), Evan Rodrigues: day by day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

