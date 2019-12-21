Loading...

Hopefully the lunar shark (and its oceanic species) can be saved from this scourge of pollution.

For hundreds of millions of years, sharks have been roaming the Earth's oceans preparing meals with a variety of bugs, from the whale shark that devours the small krill to the 60-foot megalodon that could knock down the whales. Its ancestral line has survived mass extinctions with ease, especially the catastrophe that brought down dinosaurs.

But nothing could have prepared them for the scourge that is humanity: we are polluting its waters and snatching its prey and hunting them until extinction. And now, thanks to climate change, humans may be transforming aquatic sharks themselves into an existential threat: in findings published today in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers show that prolonged exposure to acidified water corrodes scales, known as denticles. , which produce even the skin of a shark. To be clear, this work was done in the laboratory and in a single species, but the implications are worrisome. As we throw even more CO2 into the atmosphere, which reacts with seawater and makes the oceans more acidic, the seas could become another threat that pushes sharks to the edge.

These days, the oceans on average have a pH of 8.1, which makes them 25 percent more acidic than in pre-industrial times. The lower the number, the more acidic the water is, so 1 is a strong acid (think of the battery acid) and 14 is a strong base (milk of magnesia marks about 11).

For these experiments, the researchers kept puffadder shysharks, beautiful little spotted creatures that spend their time at the bottom of the sea, in water tanks with a pH of 7.3, which is what the ocean water could be for 2300, according to an estimate. A shark control group was housed in regular non-acidic water.

After nine weeks, researchers examined shark denticles with a scanning electron microscope, which creates super detailed images by bombarding a surface with electrons. They discovered that, on average, a quarter of shark denticles in acidic water were damaged, compared with 9.2 percent in controls.

This was a laboratory experiment, so it is an imperfect representation of what might happen by 2300. However, it is a cause for concern, as sharks depend on their skin not only as armor, but also for rationalization. says study co-author Lutz Auerswald, a biologist at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. In sharks that swim freely like the great white, denticles represent up to 12 percent of their swimming speed. Damaged denticles "can affect your ability to hunt or escape," adds Auerswald. "Also, since shark teeth are of the same material, corrosion can affect hunting and feeding." All sharks, not to mention closely related rays, skates and chimeras, have teeth and denticles made of the same dentin material, which means they could all be vulnerable to increasingly acidic water.

But because puffadder sharks have very small teeth, the team did not test them in these experiments, so they don't really know if acidic water also caused corrosion there. And different species are likely to react differently to acidifying water.

Could this be just another obstacle in the evolutionary path for sharks, which have adapted to hundreds of millions of years of environmental change, including changes in ocean acidity? Maybe. But sharks are particularly vulnerable because they tend to have long generations, so they may not have time to adapt to such a radical transformation of the seas. "The rate of climate change is very fast compared to previous changes," says Auerswald. "Most likely, shark species feel the impact differently and some may not cope, while others may have the potential to adapt."

However, sharks have more immediate concerns, says Luiz Rocha, a fish curator at the California Academy of Sciences, who was not involved in the study. Not only are they caught by their fins, but they are often caught as by-catch in, for example, tuna nets. Therefore, science needs to better understand shark movements to protect their fishing habitats and develop better fishing technology to prevent creatures from becoming collateral damage.

Rocha adds that the pH 7.3 value that the researchers used is quite acidic. "It's probably not going to be an average for the ocean, even at 2300," he says. "Unless instead of slowing down, we continue to accumulate the amount of greenhouse gases that we are throwing into the atmosphere."

"If it falls to 7.3, we are doomed," adds Rocha. "Everything is going to fall apart, not just sharks." Anything with a shell cannot form that shell; Think of corals and bivalves as clams and a small shellless phytoplankton that form the basis of the food chain. Shark ecosystems will have become chaos.

Hopefully it never comes to that.