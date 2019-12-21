According to Twitter, the privacy vulnerability in the Android app has been fixed – National

Loading...

Twitter said on Friday that it had fixed a vulnerability in its Android device app that could have allowed hackers to control user accounts and access private information such as direct messages and protected tweets.

The microblogging site said in a blog post that it contains no evidence of the vulnerability being exploited.

"We have taken steps to address this issue and are directly notifying people who may be affected by the vulnerability, either through the Twitter app or via email with specific instructions to help protect them," the company said.

“These instructions depend on which versions of Android and Twitter are used for Android users. We recommend that you follow these instructions as soon as possible. If you're not sure what to do, update to the latest version of Twitter for Android. "

The disruption did not affect the apps for Apple's devices, the company said.

