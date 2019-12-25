According to the government, at least 120 houses in hills above Chile are affected by forest fires – nationally

Loading...

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 9:31 pm

The Chilean federal government announced an alarm over a devastating fire on Tuesday that damaged dozens of houses on the outskirts of the port city of Valparaiso.

The news video showed large tongues of flame along the hills overlooking the city. People went through smoke bags and even pets.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire after the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile, on December 24, 2019.

Rodrigo Garrido / REUTERS

The Department of Agriculture's National Forest Service said on Twitter that at least 100 hectares had been burned by the afternoon and people had been evacuated from the area.

Firefighters from Valparaiso and Vina del Mar were helped by helicopters and airplanes to fight the bladder.

Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said late in the day that at least 120 homes were affected by the fire.

