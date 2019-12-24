According to the country's president, 35 civilians and 80 jihadists died after the attack in Burkina Faso

Loading...

Jihadists attacked a city in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women. 80 jihadists were killed in clashes with security forces, the president of the West African nation said late Tuesday.

The violence that broke out in the city of Arbinda in the Sahel near the Mali border lasted several hours, according to a military statement. Seven members of the security forces who responded were also killed.

Jihadist attacks are common in the area, but the preliminary toll on Tuesday evening was unprecedented.

"The feat of our soldiers has enabled 80 terrorists to be neutralized," said President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. "This barbaric attack resulted in the deaths of 35 civilians, most of them women."

It was not immediately clear where the women were at the time of the attack and why so many died.

There was no immediate claim to responsibility for the attack. It is known that a number of Islamist extremist groups operate in Burkina Faso, but they usually do not report when the number of civilian casualties is high.

Burkina Faso had been spared years of Islamic extremism, as has been observed in Mali for a long time. In 2013, he required a French-led military intervention to push jihadists out of power in several major cities.

This changed with two fatal attacks in 2016 and 2017 in the capital, Ouagadougou, both targeting places popular with foreigners.

According to the United Nations, frequent attacks in the north and east of the country have already displaced more than half a million people.

At least 37 civilians were killed in the east last month when suspected jihadists raided a convoy that transported employees of the Canadian mining company Semafo in the east of Burkina Faso.

While the Burkina Faso military has received training from both former colonialist France and the United States, the rise in extremist violence has so far been unsuccessful.

